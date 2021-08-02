Auburn University to require masks for fall semester regardless of vaccination status

Students and faculty coming back to Auburn this fall will be required to wear masks or face coverings while indoors or on certain areas of campus when marked by university signage, according to a statement from the university on Monday.

The policy will go into effect beginning Tuesday, with the only exceptions to the mask-wearing policy to be for when individuals are alone in individual offices, when alone or only with roommates in residence halls, in open-air athletic venues, within the Auburn University Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, when actively eating or drinking in indoor dining areas or when outdoors.

The policy does not require proof from individuals of their vaccination status and applies to all, and the university is recommending students and faculty have at least three masks or face covering to wear throughout the week so as to have a clean and fresh mask every day.

When the university deems appropriate, exceptions will be given to those who are engaged in high-intensity activities, those working in settings where mask wearing increases the chances of heat-related illnesses or in a setting where safety concerns exist due to the introduction of any hazard a mask might create.