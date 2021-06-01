Auburn University to return to indoor graduation ceremonies for summer 2021

Auburn University will host summer 2021 graduation ceremonies indoors at Auburn Arena after back-to-back outdoor Jordan-Hare Stadium graduations.
The university cites the August “extreme temperatures” as a main reason for returning to the air-conditioned Auburn Arena, the traditional graduation venue for Auburn University.
The university moved to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, Aug. 6, Auburn University 1969 alumna Nelda Lee, a retired Boeing design and flight test engineer who was the second woman to receive a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Auburn and the first woman to record flying time in an F-15, will give the commencement address and the university will host the graduate school ceremony.
The Auburn Arena doors will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, for guests before undergraduate ceremonies begin at 8 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m. Graduates are asked to arrive 30 minutes early through the main Arena entrance. Guests will not be allowed on the arena floor.
All graduates participating in their school or college's ceremony will receive a ticket to enter Jordan-Hare Stadium after the event to take a photograph with Aubie the Tiger and a photo under the Jumbotron with their name displayed on the screen. Family can enter the stadium as well.
There will not be a limit on the number of guests a graduate can bring, according to the university’s graduation website. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. All ceremonies can be viewed live on the Auburn University Commencement website at auburn.edu/commencement.
The Arena lot will act as accessibility parking, and the Coliseum parking lot and parking deck will serve as the main parking areas nearby.
There will be no physical contact such as a handshakes between graduates and any stage party. Fully vaccinated graduates and guests can forgo masks, and the university encourages those not vaccinated to wear masks.
Concession stands in Auburn Arena will be open, and guests may bring one unopened, factory-sealed water bottle up to one liter in size.
The #AUBURNGRAD sign will be available for photos on Samford lawn on Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.