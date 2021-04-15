 Skip to main content
Auburn University to virtually host cybersecurity representatives Thursday
Auburn University and the McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security will host United States Reps. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Jim Langevin (D-R.I.) during a virtual event Thursday, April 15.

The bipartisan live event titled “Relaunching the Cyber Diplomacy Act” will discuss the Cyber Diplomacy Act of 2021, including how the cyber portfolio would be amplified within the Department of State.

McCaul serves as the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Langevin serves as chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems and is a Cyberspace Solarium Commission member. 

Frank Cilluffo, director of the McCrary Institute and member of the Solarium Commission will moderate the conversation and handle the audience question-and-answer portion of the webinar.

The event begins at 1 p.m., and questions can be submitted through the McCrary’s YouTube, Facebook or Twitter. To register for the event, click here or watch the session live at aub.ie/cyber-diplomacy.

