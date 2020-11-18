Auburn University trustees to rename student center Friday

Auburn University’s Board of Trustees return to campus this week to make a bit of campus history and review university business.
The Harold D. Melton Student Center will be rechristened Friday afternoon. Melton, the first black Student Government Association president at Auburn University, is Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court. He will become the first black person to have a campus building named for him.
“Auburn University has already given me everything I ever could have hoped for in a university, and more,” Melton told the Opelika-Auburn News via email in September. “This honor is beyond my furthest imagination.”
Melton was elected SGA president in 1987 and graduated from Auburn in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in international business. He went on to law school at the University of Georgia, then embarked on a career that led to his appointment Georgia’s highest court in 2005 as an associate justice.
Trustee James Pratt, who serves on the trustees’ task force looking into diversity and inclusion issues on campus, called the naming “a powerful statement to all on Auburn’s commitment to diversity.”
Work sessions
The trustees have a full slate of work sessions planned for Thursday afternoon, with committees taking briefings from staff and administrators. They’ll follow that up Friday morning with a meeting of the full board to take action on several items, including:
» Approval of installing a recording studio in Goodwin Hall, at a cost of $1.3 million;
» Renovating Ham Wilson Arena into training and demonstration spaces for career development of campus staff;
» Hiring an architect to design the proposed STEM and Agricultural Sciences Complex, as part of the university’s plan to replace STEM-related and agricultural science facilities that “have exceeded their useful life and are inadequate in terms of size, accessibility and modem functionality,” according to briefing notes provided to board members;
» the planning go-ahead for the Harbert College of Business to renovate space in Lowder Hall into two, 50-seat financial laboratories “… dedicated to developing the practical skills essential in the financial services industry such as investment banking, asset management, and sales and trading,” according to the briefing notes.
Faculty
Not listed on the agenda is any formal action regarding faculty complaints about the teaching plans for next semester.
Over 500 faculty members met via Zoom recently Tuesday to discuss what to do about their ongoing concerns about Provost Bill Hardgrave and his insistence on returning to primarily in-person classes in the spring.
It was the latest in a series of outcries from faculty saying that they’re not being heard on how best to run their classes while the campus contends with the COVID-19 pandemic. Faculty members are asking for more representation on the university’s coronavirus operations committee, along with more discretion as to how they will teach their students in the spring.
