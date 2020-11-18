Auburn University trustees to rename student center Friday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

» Approval of installing a recording studio in Goodwin Hall, at a cost of $1.3 million;

» Renovating Ham Wilson Arena into training and demonstration spaces for career development of campus staff;

» Hiring an architect to design the proposed STEM and Agricultural Sciences Complex, as part of the university’s plan to replace STEM-related and agricultural science facilities that “have exceeded their useful life and are inadequate in terms of size, accessibility and modem functionality,” according to briefing notes provided to board members;

» the planning go-ahead for the Harbert College of Business to renovate space in Lowder Hall into two, 50-seat financial laboratories “… dedicated to developing the practical skills essential in the financial services industry such as investment banking, asset management, and sales and trading,” according to the briefing notes.

Faculty

Not listed on the agenda is any formal action regarding faculty complaints about the teaching plans for next semester.

Over 500 faculty members met via Zoom recently Tuesday to discuss what to do about their ongoing concerns about Provost Bill Hardgrave and his insistence on returning to primarily in-person classes in the spring.

It was the latest in a series of outcries from faculty saying that they’re not being heard on how best to run their classes while the campus contends with the COVID-19 pandemic. Faculty members are asking for more representation on the university’s coronavirus operations committee, along with more discretion as to how they will teach their students in the spring.

