Auburn University's McCrary Institute to host discussion on election security

Many voters and officials, with Election Day just weeks away, have expressed concern about the security of the process relating to cyber threats, voter registration databases and COVID-19.
Auburn University’s McCrary Institute will host a virtual event to address those concerns at 9 a.m. Tuesday with special guest Matt Masterson, senior advisor for election security for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
The event, which will be livestreamed at aub.ie/election-security, will begin with remarks from Masterson on federal plans to strengthen election security.
Those remarks will be followed by a moderated discussion with McCrary Institute Director Frank Cilluffo, then a panel discussion and close with an audience question-and-answer session.
The panel will be moderated by Chris Cummiskey, CEO of Cummiskey Strategic Solutions and senior fellow of the McCrary Institute, and it will feature panelists:
Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania Secretary of State;
Emily Frye, director for cyber integration for MITRE Corp. and senior fellow of the McCrary Institute;
Kathleen Hale, Auburn University professor, director of graduate programs in election administration and faculty fellow of the McCrary Institute;
and David Stafford, supervisor of elections for Escambia County, Florida.
Masterson and the panel will discuss topics ranging from cybersecurity tools and efforts to better prepare state and local governments for the upcoming November election, strategies for increased protection of voter registration databases, collaborations to recruit more election poll workers and approaches for ensuring voter safety amid COVID-19.
Austin Phillips is a communications employee with Auburn University.
