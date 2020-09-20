Auburn University's McCrary Institute to host discussion on election security

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many voters and officials, with Election Day just weeks away, have expressed concern about the security of the process relating to cyber threats, voter registration databases and COVID-19.

Auburn University’s McCrary Institute will host a virtual event to address those concerns at 9 a.m. Tuesday with special guest Matt Masterson, senior advisor for election security for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The event, which will be livestreamed at aub.ie/election-security, will begin with remarks from Masterson on federal plans to strengthen election security.

Those remarks will be followed by a moderated discussion with McCrary Institute Director Frank Cilluffo, then a panel discussion and close with an audience question-and-answer session.

The panel will be moderated by Chris Cummiskey, CEO of Cummiskey Strategic Solutions and senior fellow of the McCrary Institute, and it will feature panelists:

Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania Secretary of State;

Emily Frye, director for cyber integration for MITRE Corp. and senior fellow of the McCrary Institute;