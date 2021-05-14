Auburn University's Rane Center reaches construction milestone as AU aims to create world's best hospitality program

Auburn University’s bid to create the premier hospitality program in the world celebrated an important milestone Friday afternoon.
University officials hosted Gov. Kay Ivey and a slew of other dignitaries Friday afternoon to celebrate the “topping off” of the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, the $110 million center now midway through construction at the corner of Thach Avenue and College Street in downtown Auburn.
The ceremony included hoisting the final steel girder to the top of the in-progress edifice, which was toasted and celebrated by a crowd of well over 100 people.
Jimmy Rane, the Auburn University trustee who is reputed by Forbes to be the state’s wealthiest businessman, bought the name to the building for $12 million to honor his parents.
“My father (Tony) was in restaurants and hotels all of his life,” said Rane, who was accompanied by his wife Angela. “He started as an employee of Elysee Hotel in New York in 1937, as head maitre’d. He just loved food, he loved cooking and hospitality and entertainment, so it’s something I think he would be very proud of, him and my mother (Libba) both.”
'Top in the world'
Rane took pride in helping his alma mater to create a singular academic program, one that encompasses all aspects of the hospitality industry. The center will even include a restaurant and a working boutique hotel on the top three floors for students to work and train in.
“It’s my understanding that this will be the only institution in the world that will incorporate every discipline in that area,” said Rane. “Some schools are good with cooking, some are good with wine and some are good with hotel management, but we’re combining all in one center that will be the top in the world.”
Auburn University President Jay Gogue picked up on that point.
“The group that did the programming literally went all over the world, to look at world class facilities to see what was unique, what was special, what could you do to make this a little more unique,” Gogue said. “… This will be considered a destination for students who want to study hospitality management.”
Ivey agreed with Rane and Gogue.
“It’s important, not only for Auburn, but also the state and future generations of students in the hospitality industry and it will boost the tourism industry for years to come,” the governor said.
On schedule
The 142,000-square-foot facility is on schedule for completion next spring, according to Jack Sommer, project manager for Auburn-based Bailey Harris Construction. That is despite supply chain disruptions from COVID-19 and not being able to store construction materials on site due to the tight space they’re working with.
“We’ve had opportunities to overcome … but that’s nothing new,” Sommer said. “It’s such a privilege to be in the heart of the city you love – the days and weeks are brutal, but it’s all well worth it at the end of the day.”
No breaks
Rane is based in Abbeville, but he is a fixture around the Auburn campus. Even despite his largesse, he won’t get any breaks on a room or a meal at the new center when he visits.
“Afraid not,” Rane and his wife laughed. “It doesn’t work that way.”