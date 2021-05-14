Auburn University's Rane Center reaches construction milestone as AU aims to create world's best hospitality program

“It’s my understanding that this will be the only institution in the world that will incorporate every discipline in that area,” said Rane. “Some schools are good with cooking, some are good with wine and some are good with hotel management, but we’re combining all in one center that will be the top in the world.”

Auburn University President Jay Gogue picked up on that point.

“The group that did the programming literally went all over the world, to look at world class facilities to see what was unique, what was special, what could you do to make this a little more unique,” Gogue said. “… This will be considered a destination for students who want to study hospitality management.”

Ivey agreed with Rane and Gogue.

“It’s important, not only for Auburn, but also the state and future generations of students in the hospitality industry and it will boost the tourism industry for years to come,” the governor said.

On schedule