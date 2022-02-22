Auburn University's Tiger Giving Day launches with record 51 campaigns

Aviation, engineering, fishing and the arts are among the 51 fundraising campaigns spotlighted in Auburn University's list of projects available to crowdfund during its Tiger Giving Day initiative this year.
It's a record number of campaigns, according to Sheryl Caldwell, a communications and marketing specialist for the Auburn University Foundation, which has organized the initiative annually since 2015.
"People are familiar with it now, and they've seen how successful this can be for a project, program or organization," Caldwell said. "A good example of that is wheelchair basketball — Tiger Giving Day has been a huge part of them growing for everything from rehabilitation equipment to scholarships for recruits and student athletes."
Tiger Giving Day is officially on Wednesday, but the site went live and open for donations Tuesday. Some of the projects were already fully funded as of Tuesday afternoon, including one from the Auburn wheelchair basketball team, which is seeking funds to purchase a van for transportation to games and outreach events.
Other campaigns that have seen significant success in this year's fundraising drive are a project supporting the university's Campus Kitchens Food Pantry, a scholarship aimed at helping students who are parents stay enrolled and the development of a fund to offset emergency care costs for people whose pets are treated at Auburn's Bailey Small Animal Teaching Hospital.
"One of the keys to success with Tiger Giving Day for these campaigns is really getting out front and contacting people who have an affinity for what they're interested in," Caldwell said.
Several projects are focused on the university's continued efforts to increase diversity among its student body as well as in supporting Alabama's Black history. A campaign organized by Auburn men's basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seeks to back the university's Together We Will Scholarship. Another wants to create a graduate student workshop intended to welcome underrepresented students to the university's hospitality management program.
"I'm very excited to see the Rosenwald schools project get funded, and it looks like they're at 97% (as of Tuesday afternoon), so they're probably contacting people in the architecture programs and people with an interest in preserving that part of history," Caldwell said.
Donations are tax deductible, according to the Auburn University Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and donors have the option to make their name publicly visible on a donor wall for campaigns to which they contribute. Students can also choose whether to indicate their current enrollment at Auburn.
The full slate of fundraising projects can be viewed at www.rise.auburn.edu. Caldwell said campaign donations end at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.