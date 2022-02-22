Auburn University's Tiger Giving Day launches with record 51 campaigns

"One of the keys to success with Tiger Giving Day for these campaigns is really getting out front and contacting people who have an affinity for what they're interested in," Caldwell said.

Several projects are focused on the university's continued efforts to increase diversity among its student body as well as in supporting Alabama's Black history. A campaign organized by Auburn men's basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seeks to back the university's Together We Will Scholarship. Another wants to create a graduate student workshop intended to welcome underrepresented students to the university's hospitality management program.

"I'm very excited to see the Rosenwald schools project get funded, and it looks like they're at 97% (as of Tuesday afternoon), so they're probably contacting people in the architecture programs and people with an interest in preserving that part of history," Caldwell said.

Donations are tax deductible, according to the Auburn University Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and donors have the option to make their name publicly visible on a donor wall for campaigns to which they contribute. Students can also choose whether to indicate their current enrollment at Auburn.

The full slate of fundraising projects can be viewed at www.rise.auburn.edu. Caldwell said campaign donations end at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

