Auburn's new elementary school has a name

The Auburn Board of Education named a new elementary school located at 1565 W. Farmville Road Tuesday night, another step in the facility's development.

Auburn City Schools Superintendent Cristen Herring recommended approving naming the district’s 10th elementary school Woodland Pines Elementary School. The board gave its OK during its meeting at Auburn Junior High School.

Herring said during the meeting assistant superintendent Wes Gordon convened a committee of stakeholders to reach a consensus and present an recommendation to the board.

“We intend for Woodland Pines Elementary to be a K-2 school that will serve students in partnership with Yarbrough Elementary,” Herring said. “We will undergo a process of rezoning and reorganization to create a fifth elementary school zone in Auburn City Schools.”

The school board approved the $17.729 million bid by Baggette Construction Inc. of Decatur for the new elementary project at its March 16 regular meeting.