Auburn's new elementary school has a name
New Elementary School on Farmville Road (copy)

The planned project design of the new elementary school on Farmville Road is seen in an aerial design included in the Auburn City Schools 2028 Master Plan.

 Auburn City Schools 2028 Master Plan

The Auburn Board of Education named a new elementary school located at 1565 W. Farmville Road Tuesday night, another step in the facility's development.

Auburn City Schools Superintendent Cristen Herring recommended approving naming the district’s 10th elementary school Woodland Pines Elementary School. The board gave its OK during its meeting at Auburn Junior High School. 

Herring said during the meeting assistant superintendent Wes Gordon convened a committee of stakeholders to reach a consensus and present an recommendation to the board.

“We intend for Woodland Pines Elementary to be a K-2 school that will serve students in partnership with Yarbrough Elementary,” Herring said. “We will undergo a process of rezoning and reorganization to create a fifth elementary school zone in Auburn City Schools.”

The school board approved the $17.729 million bid by Baggette Construction Inc. of Decatur for the new elementary project at its March 16 regular meeting.

Work at the site is expected to begin this summer, followed by an anticipated completion in May 2022, in time for the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year in August.

The 72,000-square-foot property located east of North Donahue Drive and south of Farmville Road will be built to hold up to 600 students, easing capacity issues at Auburn City Schools’ nine existing elementary schools and accommodating the school district’s predicted growth.

