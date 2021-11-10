Auburn's new elementary school will require rezoning; here's how to give your feedback

Auburn City Schools is working on the plans to rezone the elementary school boundaries to accommodate the addition of the new Woodland Pines Elementary School.
Daniel Chesser, Public Relations Coordinator for ACS, said the new school facility is currently under construction and will be completed for the 2022-2023 school year.
The rezoning will impact a total of 771 current students in grades K-4, and will not affect any campuses with grades 6-12, according to ACS.
Auburn City Schools will host two community meetings next week to discuss these rezoning plans: Monday at 6 p.m. at Creekside Elementary School, and Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Auburn High School cafeteria also.
All the feedback from the meetings and from an online survey will be taken into consideration when drawing the final boundary lines, according to ACS.
Citizens can find a link to the survey on the Auburn City Schools website homepage. The survey will close on Nov. 23 at 8 a.m.
Once the rezoned boundaries are completed the plans will be given to the school board on Dec. 14 and the school board will take action on Jan. 11, according to ACS.
There are currently nine elementary campuses within Auburn City Schools including Auburn Early Education Center, Ogletree, Cary Woods, Pick, Dean Road, Wrights Mill Road, Richland, Creekside and Yarborough.
Chesser said Woodland Pines Elementary will serve grades K-2 and will feed into Yarbrough Elementary School, which will serve grades 3-5.
Richland will now serve grades K-2 and will feed into Creekside, which will serve grades 3-5.
Richland, Creekside and Yarborough have the highest enrollment of students, so with the proposed rezoning plan, 661 of these students will move to the new Woodland Pines Elementary school, according to ACS.
Also within this plan Dean Road, which serves grades K-2, will get an expanded boundary.
The Richland and Creekside boundary will also extend further east.
These plans were made to help balance the number of students on each campus and to leave room for expected growth.
Auburn City Schools hope to move the fewest number of students possible, keep proximity in consideration and optimize facility utilization.
According to an Auburn City Schools video explaining the proposed plan, a section south of I-85 and north of Hamilton road would move from Auburn Early Education Center and Ogletree Elementary School to Dean Road and Wrights Mill Road elementarys.
This will impact 24 K-4 students.
Students north of Opelika Road on the east side of College Street would move to Richland and Creekside, and students north of Opelika Road near University Drive would move to Dean Road and Wrights Mill Road.
A small area west of College Street would move from Dean Road and Wrights Mill Road schools to Richland and Creekside schools.
An area north of Yarborough Farms Boulevard and areas on both sides of Shug Jordan Parkway from the current Richland, Creekside and Yarborough boundary would make up the new Woodland Pines and Yarborough boundary.