Auburn's new elementary school will require rezoning; here's how to give your feedback

Auburn City Schools is working on the plans to rezone the elementary school boundaries to accommodate the addition of the new Woodland Pines Elementary School.

Daniel Chesser, Public Relations Coordinator for ACS, said the new school facility is currently under construction and will be completed for the 2022-2023 school year.

The rezoning will impact a total of 771 current students in grades K-4, and will not affect any campuses with grades 6-12, according to ACS.

Auburn City Schools will host two community meetings next week to discuss these rezoning plans: Monday at 6 p.m. at Creekside Elementary School, and Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Auburn High School cafeteria also.

All the feedback from the meetings and from an online survey will be taken into consideration when drawing the final boundary lines, according to ACS.

Citizens can find a link to the survey on the Auburn City Schools website homepage. The survey will close on Nov. 23 at 8 a.m.

Once the rezoned boundaries are completed the plans will be given to the school board on Dec. 14 and the school board will take action on Jan. 11, according to ACS.