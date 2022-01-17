 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Back to masks: Opelika City Schools reinstate masks starting Tuesday for all students and staff
0 Comments
alert top story
COVID-19

Back to masks: Opelika City Schools reinstate masks starting Tuesday for all students and staff

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Monday evening, Opelika City Schools issued a press release announcing that it was also reinstating the mask requirement “due to the local high positivity rate of COVID and based upon the recommendations of local physicians.

Becky Brown, public relations coordinator for OCS, said in the release that masks would be available for those who need them.

She also said that masks would be required indoors and on school buses through Jan. 28.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A day earlier, Auburn City Schools announced it would be returning to masks for students, faculty and staff. The move came after the system reported a continued increase in COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The district reported 493 confirmed cases among students, faculty and staff at its campuses the first full week of classes from Jan. 10-14, as well as potential COVID-19 exposure for another 429 students.

These numbers are a sharp increase from the 154 cases reported and the 92 exposure notices during the week of Jan. 3-7 when students and faculty returned to schools.

Opelika City Schools did not disclose the number of confirmed cases in its schools last week. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fake COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Popping Up Amid Omicron Surge

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Print-only COVID schools story
Education

Print-only COVID schools story

  • Updated

As Auburn, Opelika and Lee County coped with the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, local schools including the three area districts a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert