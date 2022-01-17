Back to masks: Opelika City Schools reinstate masks starting Tuesday for all students and staff

On Monday evening, Opelika City Schools issued a press release announcing that it was also reinstating the mask requirement “due to the local high positivity rate of COVID and based upon the recommendations of local physicians.

Becky Brown, public relations coordinator for OCS, said in the release that masks would be available for those who need them.

She also said that masks would be required indoors and on school buses through Jan. 28.

A day earlier, Auburn City Schools announced it would be returning to masks for students, faculty and staff. The move came after the system reported a continued increase in COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The district reported 493 confirmed cases among students, faculty and staff at its campuses the first full week of classes from Jan. 10-14, as well as potential COVID-19 exposure for another 429 students.

These numbers are a sharp increase from the 154 cases reported and the 92 exposure notices during the week of Jan. 3-7 when students and faculty returned to schools.

Opelika City Schools did not disclose the number of confirmed cases in its schools last week.

