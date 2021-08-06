Back to school, back to masks: Opelika and Auburn get ready for fall semester amid rising COVID-19 cases and criticism

Amid an increase in state and local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in large part to the spread of the Delta variant through a largely unvaccinated population, local school systems and Auburn University have decided to require masks to be worn indoors beginning at the start of their fall semesters.
Opelika City Schools was the first school system in the area to require masks and face coverings to be worn inside school buildings beginning Aug. 9, with the decision to reintroduce the mask requirement based on guidance from local health officials and from officials at the East Alabama Medical Center.
“Due to the upward trend of COVID transmission and the current local positivity rate, this decision is in the best interest of our students and staff at this time,” Superintendent Mark Neighbors said in a statement. “It is important for everyone to follow the guidelines and do their part to help us have a safe and successful start to the school year.”
For Auburn City Schools, the mask requirement, which was unanimously passed by the board of education despite protests from anti-maskers on July 29, will go into effect for the first six weeks of the school year from Aug. 2 to Sept. 17, and require all individuals to wear masks while inside school buildings and on school buses.
“With respect for the position and opinion of each student and stakeholder, I am committed to the diligent setting of our school data, the data of our local community and the assessment of our safe return to school,” ACS Superintendent Cristen Herring said before the vote.
Masks will not be required for outside activities like physical education classes, recess or athletics, and Herring said the decision to require face coverings again is based on guidance from local healthcare officials as well as the upward trend of COVID-19 cases in the community.
On Monday, Auburn University also joined in the decision and announced a mask requirement for all students, faculty and visitors this fall while indoors and on certain areas of campus marked by university signage, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.
All of the mask requirements were influenced by recommendations from both national and local health care officials and experts at a time when the East Alabama Medical Center is currently experiencing the most COVID-19-related hospitalizations it’s had since February of this year, before COVID-19 vaccines were made available to all who wanted them.
A group of local pediatricians released a statement Wednesday in full support of the mask requirements school systems and the university laid out for their fall semesters and said there were no safety concerns in regards to masking school-aged children—even those with chronic medical conditions.
“We believe that in-person learning is best for our children, and masking gives our kids the best chance to start and continue the school year safely,” the letter signed by 29 local pediatricians read. “Masking, social distancing, hand washing and other protocols put in place last year were extremely effective. Given the current high level of virus transmission in the area, it is very likely that continuing those protocols is the only way to keep our kids in school at this time.”
As of Thursday, EAMC officials announced that they had 36 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 at their hospitals in Opelika and Valley combined, and about 78 percent of those patients were unvaccinated.
At the national level, the Centers for Disease Control recommended universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of their vaccination status. Additionally, the CDC recommended schools maintain at least 3 feet of distance between students within classrooms to reduce spread of the virus and still contends that vaccination against the virus is the leading strategy for combating its spread.
Despite the expertise and knowledge coming from national healthcare officials, local healthcare officials, local pediatricians, university officials, local educators and local education administrators, some parents in the area remain opposed to the idea of having their children wear masks in order to halt the spread of a disease that has taken the lives of over half a million U.S. citizens.
At Opelika City Council’s session on Tuesday, a local parent spoke during the public forum with concerns about the mask requirement handed down by OCS.
“Wearing masks for six to eight hours a day, social distancing, contact tracing, this has all created an epidemic of anxiety, depression and fear in our children,” said Karen Bush. “I love our board of education, my principal, our superintendent, but I just don’t understand why they’ve made the choice to make it a mandate and not leave it up to the parents to make that choice. We can clearly see evidence from other studies that masks do not work. If people choose to wear a mask, that should be their right, but it should be up to the parents to make that decision.”
Similarly to the ACS Board of Education meeting, over a dozen residents and parents came out to Auburn’s city council session that night to complain and protest the mask requirement given by ACS.
“What we do with our bodies is a personal choice. … I’m not here to tell you what choices you should make, nor will I ever. We all have our opinions, we all think we’re right,” Auburn resident Jonathon Parish said. “I’m not here to tell you how to live your life, I’m here to tell you, ‘Don’t do that to me. Don’t do that to my kids.’”
One of the only Auburn residents to speak that night while wearing a mask said that if parents wanted the requirement to go away then they should get vaccinated.
“There’s one good way to get rid of the mask. Ninety-nine percent of the people who have died were not vaccinated. Our school children have to be vaccinated for polio, for diphtheria, for measles and others, but nobody seems to be complaining about that,” Michael Halperin said. “More than 400 children have died. They weren’t vaccinated. So let’s get rid of these terrible things! … I’m not a big mask person, but I want to save lives.”