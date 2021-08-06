Back to school, back to masks: Opelika and Auburn get ready for fall semester amid rising COVID-19 cases and criticism

As of Thursday, EAMC officials announced that they had 36 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 at their hospitals in Opelika and Valley combined, and about 78 percent of those patients were unvaccinated.

At the national level, the Centers for Disease Control recommended universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of their vaccination status. Additionally, the CDC recommended schools maintain at least 3 feet of distance between students within classrooms to reduce spread of the virus and still contends that vaccination against the virus is the leading strategy for combating its spread.

Despite the expertise and knowledge coming from national healthcare officials, local healthcare officials, local pediatricians, university officials, local educators and local education administrators, some parents in the area remain opposed to the idea of having their children wear masks in order to halt the spread of a disease that has taken the lives of over half a million U.S. citizens.

At Opelika City Council’s session on Tuesday, a local parent spoke during the public forum with concerns about the mask requirement handed down by OCS.