As the end of July draws near and the summer weather begins the transition to fall, the Auburn-Opelika area will experience several back to school events.

Less than a month from now, school will be back in session with hundreds of students across the Auburn and Opelika city school systems returning to the classroom for the 2023-2024 academic year.

It will be an early start for Opelika with the students’ first day set for August 3, while Auburn students will have five more days of Summer before kicking things off on August 8.

Most of the events will be back to school drives held by Auburn University student-athletes, charitable organizations and other entities looking to help children in need as back-to-school shopping begins.

Elijah McAllister's back-to-school drive in Opelika

Boys and Girls Club of East Alabama at 1610 Toomer St. Opelika

Auburn defensive lineman Elijah McAllister and his charity organization, “All Four One and One For All” will host a back-to-school drive on July 20. The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. with school supplies and backpacks available for those in need. The event will also have food, games and student-athletes giving advice to students.

Auburn's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

Friday 21 through Sunday July 23

The City of Auburn is hosting the 2023 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday this weekend, starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 21 and closing on Sunday, July 23. During the weekend, general use clothing items that are under $100 per item, computers and computer software under $750 and school supplies under $50 will be exempt from the state sales tax. For more information, visit the City of Auburn news website.

Auburn Public Safety's School Supply Drive at the Police Lobby

Drop-off in the Police Lobby at 141 N Ross St. Auburn

From July 21 to July 28, Auburn Public Safety is hosting its second annual Back to School Supply Drive. The drive is looking for a variety of supplies including 3-ring binders, wired earbuds and notebook paper. A full list of needed supplies can be found on the department's Facebook. The supplies can be dropped off at department's main offices.

Opelika's Back 2 School Bash at Covington Rec Center

10 a.m. at the Covington Rec Center. 213 Carver Ave. Opelika

On July 22, the Opelika Ambassadors of Change are hosting the Back 2 School Bash. Over 40 businesses, organizations and churches have joined to provide lunch, free school supplies a several door prizes during the four hour event. The event will also feature a panel of speakers and assistance from Opelika City Schools on registration requirements. For more information on the event, you can contact the event organizers at 912-220-7818 or via email at gstepsinc@gmail.com.

DJ James' Book Bag Drive at the Covington Rec Center

Covington Recreation Center at 213 Carver Ave. Opelika

Auburn senior defensive back D.J. James is giving back to the Auburn-Opelika community with his Back to School Bookbag Giveaway. The event will be held on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m during the Back to School Bash. The giveaway is sponsored by McRae Sports, Sprayground, the Boys and Girls Club of East Alabama and Lidl.

Auburn Krispy Kreme's back-to-school drive in Auburn

1611 Opelika Rd. Auburn

The only Krispy Kreme in the Auburn-Opelika area will be hosting its first ever back-to-school drive on August 5. The franchise will be accepting any and all school supplies from now until August 1, with plans to host the drive at the location.