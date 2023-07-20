The City of Auburn is hosting its annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday this weekend, set for July 21-23.

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday was first implemented at the state level in 2006, and it allowed every county and municipality to opt in or out of weekend. Lee County has participated in the weekend every year since.

“It’s just a chance for a little bit of relief as folks look towards the new school year and the first thing they have to do,” said David D. Dorton, the director of Public Affairs for the City of Auburn. “I think it’s just to make it a little easier for families going into the school year.”

For the 2023 edition of the weekend event, the City of Auburn published the list of items that are exempt from all sales tax, as well as the items that will not be exempt.

The following items will be exempt from all sales tax:

All clothing apparel that is suitable for general use is exempt so long as the items cost $100 or less per article.

A single purchase of $750 or less of any computers and computer software will be exempt, including school computer supplies.

Any school supplies items that under the $50 threshold will be exempt. The items must be commonly used by a student and can include art supplies and reference maps/globes.

Any textbooks from a school’s official list that cost more than $30 but less than $50, and all books with a price of less than $30 per book.

Outside of that list, Auburn also published a list of items that are not exempt:

Clothing accessories such as handbags, jewelry, sunglasses and umbrellas.

Protective equipment, including face masks, and sports equipment such as athletic gloves are not exempt from sales tax.

Any furniture, devices for recreational use and non-educational video games will not be exempt from the sales tax.

Magazines and other documents offered for sale in a “non-bound form,” such as newspapers, will not be exempt from sales tax.

Dorton says it’s difficult to measure the effect of the weekend due to the way financial reports are gathered, but he knows the impact it can have on families.

“We know families are ready to shop for back to school, and we know this is a chance for, at least one weekend, for things to be a little cheaper,” Dorton said. “It seems fairly straightforward that can help some people, give some people a little bit of relief.”