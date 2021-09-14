Beating Bama: Auburn ranked among the Top 50 public universities by U.S. News & World Report

Auburn University was ranked 99th among all of the universities in the county and 42nd among all of the country’s public schools, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges rankings.
“This year’s rankings once again demonstrate Auburn’s place among the top universities in our country,” Provost Bill Hardgrave said in a release. “While they certainly reflect our continued commitment to serving our state through exceptional academic, research and outreach programs, these rankings also recognize the efforts of our faculty, staff and students who work tirelessly to advance our mission.”
Auburn University’s undergraduate programs also received recognition, with the Harbert College of Business being ranked 49th nationally, the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering 56th, the undergraduate nursing program 56th and the computer science program 82nd.
Auburn University was also ranked 35th nationally for first year experiences and 58th for the best colleges for veterans.
“With countless opportunities to get involved, find support and develop the skills for success, Auburn students are empowered by resources designed to help them thrive,” Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Bobby Woodard said in a release. “Our student experience is exceptional, and these rankings reflect the positive impact Auburn has on students’ lives.”
The top five universities of this year’s U.S. News and World Report’s list were Princeton University, Columbia University, Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale University, while the top five public schools were the University of California Los Angeles, the University of California Berkeley, the University of Michigan Ann Arbor, the University of Virginia and the University of California Santa Barbara.
Other schools in the Southeastern Conference to be listed above Auburn University in the National Universities rankings include Vanderbilt University at No. 14, the University of Florida at No. 28, the University of Georgia at No. 48, and Texas A&M University at No. 68.
The University of Alabama ranked No. 148.