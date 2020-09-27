 Skip to main content
Bill Curry headlines AU Nonprofit Summit
Bill Curry headlines AU Nonprofit Summit

Bill Curry and Echo Garrett will headline Auburn University’s Fourth Annual Cary Center Nonprofit Summit, which will take place Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Putting Knowledge into Action,” will be held virtually and will convene nonprofit leaders, volunteers, administrators, board members, philanthropists and Auburn faculty and students.

There will be two training tracks with a final session at 11 a.m. with Curry and Garrett. Breakout sessions will cover digital marketing, resource development, board development and attracting volunteers.

Curry, the two-time Super Bowl champion and former head coach at Alabama and Kentucky, is a long-time advocate for The Orange Duffel Bag Initiative (ODB), a nonprofit based in Atlanta that provides life coaching and ongoing advocacy for high school and college students.

Garrett, an award-winning writer and journalist, is co-founder of ODB. She is co-author of My Orange Duffel Bag, the basis of ODB’s coaching curriculum and a tireless advocate for ODB youth.

Other speakers will include:

Burton Crenshaw, president of the Central Alabama Community Foundation;

Ben Moser, president and CEO of The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley;

Dena Little, founder of Storybook Farm;

And Chad Dubois, communication and marketing coordinator at the Central Alabama Community Foundation.

The program is free and open to the public. Register at aub.ie/ccsummit2020. For more information, contact Brittany Branyon at branyba@auburn.edu or (334) 844-3557.

Brittany Branyon is a spokeswoman for Auburn University's College of Human Sciences. 

Bill Curry

 Auburn University
