Bill Curry headlines AU Nonprofit Summit

Bill Curry and Echo Garrett will headline Auburn University’s Fourth Annual Cary Center Nonprofit Summit, which will take place Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Putting Knowledge into Action,” will be held virtually and will convene nonprofit leaders, volunteers, administrators, board members, philanthropists and Auburn faculty and students.

There will be two training tracks with a final session at 11 a.m. with Curry and Garrett. Breakout sessions will cover digital marketing, resource development, board development and attracting volunteers.

Curry, the two-time Super Bowl champion and former head coach at Alabama and Kentucky, is a long-time advocate for The Orange Duffel Bag Initiative (ODB), a nonprofit based in Atlanta that provides life coaching and ongoing advocacy for high school and college students.

Garrett, an award-winning writer and journalist, is co-founder of ODB. She is co-author of My Orange Duffel Bag, the basis of ODB’s coaching curriculum and a tireless advocate for ODB youth.

Other speakers will include:

Burton Crenshaw, president of the Central Alabama Community Foundation;

Ben Moser, president and CEO of The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley;