Boykin Community Center opens new micro library, resource center

A new resource center and micro library are available at Boykin Community Center, providing Auburn Public Library services to Auburn residents.

The new resource center includes four public access computers, a printer and a scanner.

Residents can browse the Internet, print, sign up for a library card and place holds on items in the Auburn Public Library collection at the resource center. Computer and software training classes will be available at the center in the future.

The resource center is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The new micro library, APL@Boykin, has a self-checkout kiosk and is located outside the center’s senior activity room. The kiosk is available during the Boykin Community Center’s regular hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

While Boykin Community Center is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, those with access to the Boykin Fitness Center can use the micro library on the weekends. The Boykin Fitness Center’s hours of operations are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays; 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

