 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn contractor wins bid for AU football center
0 comments
breaking

Auburn contractor wins bid for AU football center

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
au performance center

Auburn University's Board of Trustees voted Friday to proceed with the $91 million football performance center, which has been a project of some interest to trustees and Tigers' fans.

 Auburn University

An Auburn-based contractor will build Auburn University's new $64.6 million football performance center.

Rabren General Contractors won the contract over three other bidders, university officials announced Friday. The 233,400-square-foot facility will include 138,100-square feet for football operations, a 95,300-square-foot indoor practice facility and two full-sized, natural turf football practice fields.

The Auburn University Board of Trustees approved a $91.9 million plan for the site. located on the old Hutsell Track on the corner of West Samford Avenue and Wire Road.

“The site is prepped and ready for construction,” said David Bess, campus architect and design lead for the Football Performance Center, in a press release. “The building contract with Rabren is being finalized, and we should be starting construction the first weeks of March. The project’s design team and site work contractors have worked hard to meet our deadlines to date. We had an aggressive schedule that was met, and we will maintain this momentum as we start work with Rabren.”

The project also includes a $3.9 million site works package, which prepared the land and installed infrastructure to support the new facility; a $2.1 million tennis courts relocation package (they move to Hemlock Drive and West Thach Avenue) and 11 tennis and eight pickleball courts to be completed this summer.

The remaining $21.3 million includes architectural and engineering services, furnishing, equipment purchases, contingency and other construction-related support line items, according to university officials.

The center is scheduled for completion in fall of 2022.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK condemns ongoing Myanmar violence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert