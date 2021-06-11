Brianna Jarvis' high school class was smaller than Auburn's trumpet section; now she's AU's first Black female Marching Band drum major

The self-proclaimed introvert was worried about meeting new people, making friends and attending a big school, she says. But that changed on the first day of band camp for the first-year rookies.

“Everybody talks about the family aspect of Auburn, and it was my very first taste of it and it felt so genuine,” she said of band camp. “That was something that I wanted to continue to be a part of and it was something that I wanted to do for others as they came in.”

Jarvis took on the role of trumpet section leader last season, two years into her marching band experience. Now, she’ll be the first Black female to lead the full band as a 2021-2022 drum major, according to Auburn University communication services director Preston Sparks.

Jarvis hadn’t considered the role, but when T.J. Tinnin, one of last season’s drum majors, suggested she audition, Jarvis says she began to envision herself as one of the band's top leaders.

“It was that one person saying, ‘Hey, I think you fit the job really well,’ that made me think, 'Oh, really?’” she said.

Although T.J. Tinnin knew Jarvis would be the first Black female drum major, he said she is “so much more than that.”

