Camp War Eagle returns to Auburn in late June, helping new students feel 'comfortable'

Camp War Eagle will be back in the flesh this summer, after being forced online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID really forced us to think creatively about the transition students encounter when first enrolling as a student at Auburn," said Mark Armstrong, executive director of Academic Partnerships. "We had traditionally … addressed orientation, academic advising and class registration at the Camp War Eagle sessions held on campus.”
Most students will start streaming onto the Auburn University campus in late June, with two one-day sessions per week running through mid-July. Newbies will read up on basic university information online before they come in.
“Now, we offer students the choice of virtual or on-campus sessions, and all of the academic advising is done virtually. The virtual advising allows the colleges to be more creative in how they present their information and also gives them the potential to have more one-on-one time with students than they would have in-person.”
The camp format has been reduced to one day per student, but that hasn’t stopped local hotels from reporting strong booking numbers for those three weeks the camp will be in session, as they normally do in years not affected by worldwide pandemics.
Local retailers and eateries should see a bump from Camp War Eagle as well, but perhaps not as strong as in the past.
“In the pre-COIVD years, we would actually host considerably more parents and family members than we did incoming students,” said Armstrong. “This year, we limited students to bringing only one guest, so the parent and family attendance is down a little bit by design.”
Parents and students are briefed on similar information, but they are separated – students learn in small group sessions with their camp counselor, while parents are in an auditorium hearing from administrators and staff.
Armstrong said the goal of Camp War Eagle remains the same, despite the new format:
“We want our students to leave CWE comfortable with the decision to attend Auburn and confident they can be successful,” Armstrong said. “They may not remember every detail of what they hear about, but that’s where the Camp Counselor can become so important to them. If the students need some help down the road, the camp counselor is a great resource for them to reach out to."
For more information, visit fye.auburn.edu/cwe or call 334-844-4501.