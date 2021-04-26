Camp War Eagle to offer both in-person and virtual options for the incoming first-year students

First-year Auburn University students enrolling in the fall of 2021 will have options for how they want to experience Camp War Eagle.

First-year students enrolling in the fall of 2021 can choose between 14 in-person and four virtual options for the required traditional orientation program spread out from May 24-June 25, according to the university’s First Year Experience Office.

The annual freshman program switched to all virtual last summer after the pandemic hit.

In-person sessions will be capped at 325 people on a first-come, first-serve basis, and virtual sessions will be capped at 150 students, according to the First Year Experience’s website.

Before students attend a college class, they’ll need to check their Canvas, the campus’ course module, for homework.

Students will be required to watch three online modules featuring information on the student’s college and major, basic university facts and “Connecting the Creed” online on Canvas. This assignment opens May 3 and must be submitted by June 29.