Campus officials: So far, so good on AU's first day back

The Auburn University campus reopened for business Monday.
The first day of classes appeared to come off without any significant problems. Students, faculty and staff were wearing masks and social distancing. The main concourse wasn’t busy, partly because more classes are being taught online and thus reducing foot traffic.
The students who were out on foot said they think their peers understand the importance of the precautions Auburn has taken – testing, daily screenings, mask orders – in order to reopen classes.
“I think they’re doing the best they can do, and I think they’re going in the right direction,” sophomore Michaela Holt said.
“For most people, they’re wearing masks because they don’t want to have to go back home,” said junior engineering student Brittany Ransom. “It’s a reasonable thing to do.”
The students aren’t only ones glad to see Auburn University reopened.
“It’s good to be back. It’s good to see students here.… But it is an unusual fall, in every sort of way,” said Charles Israel, the associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts.
Israel said faculty members value the one-on-one, on-campus interactions that drove Auburn students back to campus after five-plus months away.
“It’s good to have that sort of energy again,” Israel said.
No surprises
Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Bobby Woodard said everything appeared to be going to plan, at least as of mid-day. He wasn’t aware of any incidents regarding refusal to wear masks inside campus buildings or any problems with staff or faculty.
“Even with it being the first day back, everybody knows what we’re supposed to do,” Woodard said.
Staff, faculty and students appear to using the new HealthCheck system, Woodard said, an online screening program that everyone on campus must complete each morning before leaving their dorm or home. If the user is issued a green, A Healthier U pass, they are cleared to enter campus buildings. If the result is red, they need to get medical attention.
HealthCheck is part of Auburn’s participation in the GuideSafe being used by colleges and universities across the state. There is also the COVID Resource Center, a team created to respond to COVID-19 questions and concerns. It draws on expertise from the Auburn University Medical Clinic, Facilities Management, University Housing, Human Resources, Campus Safety and Security, Student Affairs, academic and other campus units.
Cookies as outreach
Another kind of expertise was also available to students Monday. Holy Trinity Episcopal Church volunteers were handing out cookies in the center of campus near the food trucks. The church was getting the word out about its outdoor services, community dinners and fellowship.
Campus minister Gail Goldsmith said the church has adjusted its mission to deal with COVID-19 and would like to help the students deal with it as well – be they freshmen dealing with being away from home or older students just trying to get by.
“You don’t need to feel isolated; come and be with other people … we’re taking all of the (coronavirus precautions),” Goldsmith said. “We meet students at all stages of their college career.”
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Auburn University first day of class 2020
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.