Campus officials: So far, so good on AU's first day back

“It’s good to have that sort of energy again,” Israel said.

No surprises

Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Bobby Woodard said everything appeared to be going to plan, at least as of mid-day. He wasn’t aware of any incidents regarding refusal to wear masks inside campus buildings or any problems with staff or faculty.

“Even with it being the first day back, everybody knows what we’re supposed to do,” Woodard said.

Staff, faculty and students appear to using the new HealthCheck system, Woodard said, an online screening program that everyone on campus must complete each morning before leaving their dorm or home. If the user is issued a green, A Healthier U pass, they are cleared to enter campus buildings. If the result is red, they need to get medical attention.

HealthCheck is part of Auburn’s participation in the GuideSafe being used by colleges and universities across the state. There is also the COVID Resource Center, a team created to respond to COVID-19 questions and concerns. It draws on expertise from the Auburn University Medical Clinic, Facilities Management, University Housing, Human Resources, Campus Safety and Security, Student Affairs, academic and other campus units.