Campus police ready 'to adapt' with AU students' return

Action beyond that would require the instructor to file a disciplinary complaint with the university's Student Affairs office.

Should campus security (i.e. Auburn police) be called to deal with such students?

Stewart said the students who have returned to campus thus far seem to get the necessity of masks and distancing.

“For most part, I’m sitting here watching campus and people are complying … just like out in the community, people understand they need to wear masks,” said Stewart, whose precinct is located on West Magnolia Avenue, near the Village North dorms and Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Some concerns

The pace of activity on the Auburn campus is going to increase daily between now and the start of classes Aug. 17, and the campus will be packed by later this week. Stewart, for all of his confidence in his officers and the campus population, admitted that he has concerns.

“I’m most concerned about keeping our manpower,” Stewart said. “We’re very fortunate (COVID-19) hasn’t affected us like it has other departments in the country… We (police) are at risk all the time, and we were even before COVID. Anytime you walk into something, you don’t know what’s going to happen.”