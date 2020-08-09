Campus police ready 'to adapt' with AU students' return

Thousands of students are streaming back to town for the start of Auburn University’s 2020-21 year to the delight of local retailers and the consternation of others who worry about a major COVID-19 spike.
Auburn Police Division’s campus precinct will be ready, according to its leader.
“What we can control is how we respond to things and make sure we’re responding in the proper way,” said Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart. “We know how to function and how to adapt.”
Housing booked
From all indications, the city’s population will nearly double as it does every August.
Campus officials have reported that student housing is fully booked for the year, including the beds leased in the 160 Ross student apartments by the university as part of the plan to replace the older dorms on the Hill.
The university has laid out several measures aimed at protecting students, staff and faculty, including:
>> A mix of online and in-person instruction. Some classes will be purely online, while others will blend online with classroom and lab work
>> Mandatory mask wearing indoors
>> Daily self-monitoring
>> Two old dorms set aside for quarantine purposes
>> Student testing before and after returning to campus and more
Even with those precautions in place, there is still general anxiety about how this fall is going to play out, various sources say.
The police role
Mask policy compliance is a big concern of university faculty and staff. They see students partying off campus in local bars without masks or regard for social distancing guidelines, and several are worried about what they can (or should) do when students refuse to wear masks in class.
When reached for comment Saturday, university spokesman Preston Sparks clarified what faculty members are supposed to do when students refuse to wear masks. He cited the Policy on Classroom Behavior, a part of the A Healthier U plan published last month as a guide to resuming campus life at Auburn.
"If a general caution directed to the entire class does not stop the disruptive activity, the instructor should endeavor to meet in private with the disruptive student. The resulting discussion should include a description of the problem, the reason it is disruptive, and the consequences of continued violations of classroom behavior guidelines. If the disruptive behavior is preventing further instruction, the instructor is authorized to ask the disruptive student to leave the class immediately for the remainder of the class session," the policy states.
Action beyond that would require the instructor to file a disciplinary complaint with the university's Student Affairs office.
Should campus security (i.e. Auburn police) be called to deal with such students?
Stewart said the students who have returned to campus thus far seem to get the necessity of masks and distancing.
“For most part, I’m sitting here watching campus and people are complying … just like out in the community, people understand they need to wear masks,” said Stewart, whose precinct is located on West Magnolia Avenue, near the Village North dorms and Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Some concerns
The pace of activity on the Auburn campus is going to increase daily between now and the start of classes Aug. 17, and the campus will be packed by later this week. Stewart, for all of his confidence in his officers and the campus population, admitted that he has concerns.
“I’m most concerned about keeping our manpower,” Stewart said. “We’re very fortunate (COVID-19) hasn’t affected us like it has other departments in the country… We (police) are at risk all the time, and we were even before COVID. Anytime you walk into something, you don’t know what’s going to happen.”
That reality is going to wear on officers and civilians alike as time goes, Stewart explained.
“No one is talking about the emotional impact, psychological effect. That’s going to come up later,” Steward observed. “For now, we need to look out for people, not just first responders, but all of us.”
Visit https://www.auburnalabama.org/police/au-precinct/ for more information about the city’s Auburn University Police Precinct.
