Chambers County School District providing free school supplies to students

Chambers County School District students won’t have to worry about buying new school supplies this year.

The district announced that every student in the school district will receive a kit of school supplies thanks to the CARES Act. The supply kits will be filled with items appropriate for their specific grade level, a news release from Chambers County School District said.

“The kits contain all the basic items that parents would normally purchase for their children prior to the beginning of the school year,” Superintendent Kelli Hodge said. “We are proud to offer this assistance to families who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

There will be three types of kits distributed. Children in kindergarten through second grade will receive a primary kit; third- through fifth-grade children will get elementary kits, and junior high/high school kits will be given to students in grades six through 12, the news release said.

Other bulk supplies will be made available throughout the school year. “Kits for Kidz.” Will distribute the supplies.

Chambers County School District received almost $1.2 million in CARES Act funding, $130,000 of which is being dedicated to the school supplies effort, according to Hodge.