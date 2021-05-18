 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles Barkley gives $1,000 to each employee of hometown Leeds City Schools
0 comments
top story

Charles Barkley gives $1,000 to each employee of hometown Leeds City Schools

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Barkley gives money to employees at his high school

Broadcasters Ernest Johnson Jr., Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O'Neal, from left, of "Inside the NBA," smile as they are honored at the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame awards tip-off celebration and awards gala, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn.

 Kathy Willens

LEEDS — Charles Barkley has given $1,000 apiece to the more than 200 employees of a city school system in his native Alabama.

The former Auburn and NBA basketball star graduated from Leeds High School in 1981. The monetary gifts are going to each Leeds City School system employee.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The announcement was made Tuesday on Facebook. The Leeds City Schools page says it’s the latest show of support from Barkley. According to the post, Barkley has provided more than $3 million in scholarships to Leeds graduates over the past 30 years.

“We are humbled and wish to express our sincere gratitude to Charles Barkley for providing a $1,000 gift to each and every Leeds City Schools employee for going the extra mile this school year,” the Facebook post said. “Being a school employee is tough, but driving a bus, teaching, coaching, or working in the cafeteria, all while maintaining safety protocols, has been a daunting task during a worldwide pandemic.”

AL.com reports that there are about 226 Leeds school system employees.

The school system says Barkley also is a supporter of girls and boys basketball programs in Leeds, and that he has helped the system get laptops and hotspots for virtual learners during the pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert