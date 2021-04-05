 Skip to main content
Confused about U.S. election process? Auburn poli-sci professors tackle issues in webinar series
Confused about U.S. election process? Auburn poli-sci professors tackle issues in webinar series

Election 2020 (copy)

People wait in line to vote at the Frank Brown Recreation Center polling location on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

 Sara Palczewski/

Auburn University political science professors Kathleen Hale and Mitchell Brown will host a new webinar series focused on issues surrounding election processes, beginning Tuesday, April 6.

Titled “ELECTION TENSION: The Voting Process and Credible Outcomes—A series of four webinars,” the series partnership with international election technology company Smartmati begins with “Engendering Trust in Election Outcomes” at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Hale, a faculty fellow of the McCrary Institute of Cyber and Infrastructure Security, and Brown are both professors in the political science department and serve as co-directors of Auburn’s Election Administration Initiative.

The panel will address questions such as “How can election officials engender trust in future election outcomes?” and “How can we build a protective shield around election processes so that the necessary checks and balances, auditing and appeals procedures are indisputable?”

The moderated discussion by Hale and Brown will include three panelists: Joseph Uscinski, University of Miami professor and conspiracy theories expert; Lance Gough, former executive director of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners and leader of change in election administration; and Antonio Mugica, Smartmatic’s CEO.

Mugica will provide a clearer look into the use of technology to ensure security and transparency in election processes.

Upcoming quarterly webinars include “Innovation in The Election Industry: What’s Next?,” “Improving Election Accessibility While Maintaining Security” and “How Can Technology Improve Voter Trust During and After Voting?”

Those interested in watching can register here.

