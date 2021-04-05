Confused about U.S. election process? Auburn poli-sci professors tackle issues in webinar series

Auburn University political science professors Kathleen Hale and Mitchell Brown will host a new webinar series focused on issues surrounding election processes, beginning Tuesday, April 6.

Titled “ELECTION TENSION: The Voting Process and Credible Outcomes—A series of four webinars,” the series partnership with international election technology company Smartmati begins with “Engendering Trust in Election Outcomes” at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Hale, a faculty fellow of the McCrary Institute of Cyber and Infrastructure Security, and Brown are both professors in the political science department and serve as co-directors of Auburn’s Election Administration Initiative.

The panel will address questions such as “How can election officials engender trust in future election outcomes?” and “How can we build a protective shield around election processes so that the necessary checks and balances, auditing and appeals procedures are indisputable?”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The moderated discussion by Hale and Brown will include three panelists: Joseph Uscinski, University of Miami professor and conspiracy theories expert; Lance Gough, former executive director of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners and leader of change in election administration; and Antonio Mugica, Smartmatic’s CEO.