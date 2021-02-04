COVID-19 creates challenges, opportunities for Southern Union students

The Opelika campus of Southern Union State Community College is usually a hub of activity of young and not-so-young people training for new careers. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted those comings-and-goings, but it has also created some valuable opportunities for some students.
Nursing students are helping to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations at the new East Alabama Medical Center COVID-19 site in the old Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road in Auburn, which is expected to exceed 1,000 shots a day by the end of this week. A handful of the school’s advanced Emergency Medical Technology students have gotten in on the action so far, too.
“Our nursing students are getting some great learning experience,” said Southern Union State Community College President Todd Shackett.
All told, Dean of Health Sciences Rhonda Davis said that over 160 of the college’s nursing and EMT students have helped EAMC’s “vaccine clinics, COVID hotlines, COVID screenings and inpatient care” since the coronavirus pandemic hit last spring.
The nursing program has room to take up to 60 new students each spring and fall, but typically receives over 200 applicants. The COVID-19 support by the healthcare students is making them immediately employable.
“Nursing is very short-handed and providers are relying on contract nurses and overtime to fill the void," Davis said. "There is no issue with job placement of our grads."
EAMC has over 90 openings for registered nurses across its facilities in Lee and surrounding counties, plus 30 open nursing support positions. Granted, several of those openings require specialized training and more experience that the SUSSC students and new graduates have; however, it does underscore the local need for nursing care.
Shackett said the current term enrollment at SUSSC is down about 12 percent overall, due largely to the pandemic. The state’s community college system has allowed the leaders of local schools to determine how much, if any, in-person instruction is merited for the summer term.
Those Southern Union students who need to do hands-on training – healthcare, advanced manufacturing, welding, etc. – are getting their lab time in, but overall a third of current classes are in-person, with the rest being done online.
“Frankly, for a two-year system, students learn best with face-to-face,” Shackett said, “… but every student who needs one gets a laptop and a Wi-Fi hotspot. I think it could be a lot worse, but we are doing the best we can.”
Shackett said the Opelika, Valley and Wadley campuses should be closer to normal operations by late spring or early summer, as more of the local population get vaccinated and closer to the herd immunity federal officials say is necessary to end current measures like face masks and social distancing.