COVID-19 creates challenges, opportunities for Southern Union students

EAMC has over 90 openings for registered nurses across its facilities in Lee and surrounding counties, plus 30 open nursing support positions. Granted, several of those openings require specialized training and more experience that the SUSSC students and new graduates have; however, it does underscore the local need for nursing care.

Shackett said the current term enrollment at SUSSC is down about 12 percent overall, due largely to the pandemic. The state’s community college system has allowed the leaders of local schools to determine how much, if any, in-person instruction is merited for the summer term.

Those Southern Union students who need to do hands-on training – healthcare, advanced manufacturing, welding, etc. – are getting their lab time in, but overall a third of current classes are in-person, with the rest being done online.

“Frankly, for a two-year system, students learn best with face-to-face,” Shackett said, “… but every student who needs one gets a laptop and a Wi-Fi hotspot. I think it could be a lot worse, but we are doing the best we can.”