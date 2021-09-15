Despite a parent's assertion that it's a step toward communism, Auburn Board of Education approves extension of mask requirement for students, staff

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a part of the continuation of the plan, students and staff must stay home if they test positive for COVID-19 or if they show symptoms of illness, and schools will continue to notify parents and guardians when students have a possible exposure to the virus.

“This extension is made without expiration,” Herring said. “However, monthly updates will be provided to the Auburn City Schools Board of Education.”

Before the vote was made, concerned citizens came out once again to voice their opinions on the mask requirement, with some praising the leadership and responsibility of the board of education for following the expertise of public health officials during the pandemic and others opposing the idea that the school board require mask-wearing when it should be a choice for parents to make for their children.

A school bus driver for ACS thanked the board of education for their work in helping to provide a safe environment for students and staff and said he would continue listening to the advice of health experts in matters related to COVID-19.