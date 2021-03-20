Don't call it a prom: Auburn High School to host an evening formal for seniors on April 10

Auburn High School sets out to honor its Class of 2021 in an outdoor evening, in lieu of a traditional prom.

The school plans to host the outdoor formal evening on April 10 in the Auburn High School courtyard.

Themed “A Night Amidst the Stars,” the event will celebrate the approximately 630 Auburn High seniors from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

According to a flyer posted to the AHS Auburn Tigers Instagram, Auburn High seniors and their dates are invited to enjoy the formal evening’s “special surprises,” including a dessert café, red carpet, movie premiere and more.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, the Auburn High School prom was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Auburn High School Principal Shannon Pignato announced the plan moving forward in an email to senior parents.

“This event will take the place of a prom/dance this year,” the email reads. “We are focusing our efforts to make this a memorable and special night for our seniors. We thank you for your support, and we look forward to seeing our students for 'A Night Amidst the Stars.'"

More information regarding purchasing tickets and guest forms can be found on Auburn High’s Schoology, an online portal for Auburn High students.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.