Drake Middle crossing guard lives by the motto 'To change the world, you have to start off with a good morning'

For Kiiesha Tolbert, a smile, wave and "good morning" are just as much a part of her uniform as the yellow security jacket uniform she dons during rain, cold, heat or shine as a Drake Middle School crossing guard.

“To change the world, you have to start off with a good morning,” she says as she shepherds clusters of schoolchildren safely across the North Donahue Drive and Cary Woods Drive crosswalk away from oncoming cars.

The Loachapoka native is an Auburn City Schools crossing guard at J.F. Drake Middle School, a position she’s held for two years.

“It’s a good vibe to me when I wave to someone and they give a wave back,” Tolbert said between her morning and afternoon shift. “I just want to say hello and spread love to everyone, because I want that same love back to me, too.”

The self-described shy crossing guard does not waver in showing affection to students, parents or anybody else passing through the area.

“I love the kids, I love my colleagues, I love the community, and I just love my job overall,” Tolbert said. “I just love it all. I’m very thankful for the duty.”