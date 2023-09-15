In celebration of National Drive Electric Week, Drive Electric Alabama will visit Auburn and three other cities across the state to showcase the latest electric vehicles and reasons why drivers make the switch.

The week will kick off on Sept. 22 with a “EVent” at the Gogue Performing Arts Center. Set for 5:30 p.m., the free event will feature a selection of electric vehicles that showcase the latest in EV advancement and development.

“Anyone who has ever driven an EV can tell you about pressing the accelerator and immediately being pushed back into your seat like you’re riding a rollercoaster,” said Dale Holden, a Mobile resident and co-leader of the Bay Area Chapter of Drive Electric Alabama. “That fun factor often overshadows the real-world economic benefits that EV owners enjoy. You save money and have fun at the same time.”

Three other Drive Electric Alabama events will be held the week of Sept. 25 in Mobile, Birmingham and Huntsville.

Owners, like Holden, will attend each event prepared to have one-on-one conversations with those who attend. They’ll also be available to answer any questions people may have, such as how much money they have saved on gas or where they choose to charge their vehicles.

In addition to the selection of EVs, any owners that are interested in showcasing their vehicles can register at the Drive Electric Alabama website. You can find each event under the “Resources and Events” page.

Drive Electric Alabama is a statewide education program focused on educating residents on the benefits of electric vehicles. It’s part a larger movement across the state to increase the prevalence of EVs on Alabama roads.

In August, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced a third round of grants to fund the creation of more EV charging stations, with the grants reaching $1.2 million. That builds off of the $4.1 million in grant funding from 2021 and another $2.45 million in 2022.

However, recent studies have shown that most Alabama residents do not consider electric vehicles. That’s something Drive Electric Alabama and other advocates are trying to change.

“A large percentage of Alabamians have still never driven an EV,” said Michael Staley, the president of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition. “The EV owners who participate in these showcases have made the transition to electric and use their vehicles to get their kids to school, or take them to soccer practice, or to make a quick run to the grocery store. Who else would you want to ask about EVs? These Alabamians are using them every day.”