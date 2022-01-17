EAMC hits all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Ann Shannon, East Alabama Health’s chief of staff, said in a video Thursday that more than 120 employees at the hospital are out due to COVID-19 infection, and that many of them are nurses and “very key support staff in patient care.” She also said that elective surgeries were being postponed and that EAMC was not able to accept the usual patient transfers from other facilities.

“We have at some times been so full in our emergency department that we’ve asked ambulances to divert their services routing patients to other services for care,” she said.

“Our employees and our physicians are working tirelessly to take care of every patient in our facility and anyone who walks through our doors,” Shannon said.

Since Christmas, East Alabama Health officials have been pleading with people experiencing COVID symptoms not to go to their emergency departments for testing, and these pleas have become increasingly urgent.

On Thursday, Shannon increased the intensity of the message.