Engineering alum Kenneth Kelly to deliver Auburn's spring commencement address

Prior to entering the financial sector, Kelly held several positions at the Southern Power Company for nearly 30 years, leading negotiations for solar projects totaling more than $3.4 billion in partnership value. There, he negotiated Southern Power’s first $500 million solar facility in California. Kelly retired from Southern Company in 2017.

He serves as the first Black chairman of the 55-year-old Auburn Alumni Engineering Council and established an endowment for minority engineering students from his hometown of Eufaula.

The Engineering Academic Excellence Program Reception Area in the new Brown-Kopel Engineering Student Achievement Center was named in his honor. Kelly previously served as vice chair and treasurer of the council.

In 2000, Kelly was honored with the Mervyn Stern Award from the United Way for the most outstanding contribution in leadership to the fundraising campaign that raised more than $26 million for the five counties in the Birmingham metro area.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Kelly became the first “full-time loaned executive” from Alabama Power to the United Way organization in Mobile, Alabama.