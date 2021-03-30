Engineering alum Kenneth Kelly to deliver Auburn's spring commencement address

Eufaula native and Auburn alumnus Kenneth Kelly will deliver Auburn University’s Spring Commencement address. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30, in Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class of 2021 and their guests.
“I am humbled to deliver the commencement address to the class of 2021 in one of the greatest venues in our nation,” Kelly said in a Tuesday morning news release. “Auburn University provided a foundation for me that was life-changing, and having the opportunity to share this impact is an honor and tribute to all my family, instructors, classmates, peers and administrators who believed in me.
"My goal will be to ensure that the Class of 2021 knows that I believe in them.”
Kelly, a 1990 Auburn University electrical engineering graduate, serves as the chairman and CEO of First Independence Bank, the seventh largest African-American-controlled bank in the country, and chairman of MAC Leasing, a Michigan-based and minority-owned equipment lease financier.
Kelly currently serves on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s Advisory Committee on Community Banking, sits on the American Bankers Association Board of Directors and recently completed a three-year term on the Federal Reserve Bank’s Seventh District Community Depository Institution Advisory Council. Kelly earned his executive MBA in 1998 from the University of Alabama.
Prior to entering the financial sector, Kelly held several positions at the Southern Power Company for nearly 30 years, leading negotiations for solar projects totaling more than $3.4 billion in partnership value. There, he negotiated Southern Power’s first $500 million solar facility in California. Kelly retired from Southern Company in 2017.
He serves as the first Black chairman of the 55-year-old Auburn Alumni Engineering Council and established an endowment for minority engineering students from his hometown of Eufaula.
The Engineering Academic Excellence Program Reception Area in the new Brown-Kopel Engineering Student Achievement Center was named in his honor. Kelly previously served as vice chair and treasurer of the council.
In 2000, Kelly was honored with the Mervyn Stern Award from the United Way for the most outstanding contribution in leadership to the fundraising campaign that raised more than $26 million for the five counties in the Birmingham metro area.
In addition to his professional endeavors, Kelly became the first “full-time loaned executive” from Alabama Power to the United Way organization in Mobile, Alabama.
He is a founding member of the Hands-On Birmingham (HOB) organization, an organization aiming to connect people to local volunteer opportunities. Kelly is also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, 100 Black Men, the National Black MBA Association and a board of director of the Detroit Regional Chamber.
In 2018, Kelly was awarded the Distinguished Auburn Engineer Award, an honor granted to less than 140 individuals over the last 50 years across more than 35,000 engineering graduates. In 2020, Kelly was inducted into the prestigious state of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame.
Following the address will be the group recognition of graduates with academic honors, conferral of degrees by the Board of Trustees and the Graduate School ceremony for masters and doctoral graduates. Undergraduate commencement ceremonies will be held on Saturday, May 1.
More information is available on the commencement website, and will be shared on the commencement Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks.