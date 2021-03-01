Ex-Husker charged with beefing up Auburn University's transportation research

The TRI will be hosted within Auburn’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. It is expected to beef up research efforts, including advanced roadway design, aviation systems, next-generation vehicles and transportation-related logistics.

Rilett expects to work with private partners on developing systems for such innovations as autonomous vehicles. He said chronic national shortages of drivers able and willing to operate semi-tractors and trailers have made plain the need for autonomous (or self-driving) trucks and more intermodal hauling by rail carriers to ferry goods across the country.

“There's an economic edge to having driverless vehicles, and there's a need to have more trucks on the road,” Rilett noted. “You could argue it is going to be partially safer than what is out there now – not that what we have is not safe … There is already testing going on. They're creating a new laboratory on our test site on the automated side. Auburn University is in an excellent position to help with that, both the research and in the education sector.”

His new colleagues can’t wait for Rilett to get started.