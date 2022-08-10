Faculty excited to see ‘amazing little humans’ as 9,400 students begin first day of class at Auburn City Schools

Auburn City Schools welcomed back its students from summer break on Tuesday. Classes resumed as 9,400 in grades K-12 filled the halls of the 13 schools across the school district.

Daniel Chesser, public relations coordinator for Auburn City Schools, said the number of students was a slight increase over last year. As the new year begins, Chesser is thankful to the community for its support of the schools.

The first day of class marked a fresh beginning for Pick Elementary as it started the school year with a new principal, Debbie Reetz. Reetz has 20 years of experience in Auburn City Schools and previously served as the assistant principal at Pick before stepping into her new role.

“It is the most joyful day at Pick Elementary School village on the hill with halls and classrooms full of happy children excited to be back to school!” Reetz wrote of the first day of class.

For Matt Bruner, principal at Auburn Early Education Center, the first day of school sets the stage for the rest of the year.

“The first day at Auburn Early Education Center was fantastic,” Bruner wrote. “The teachers and staff were just as enthusiastic as the students were to get the year started. Our theme this year is TEAM — Together Everyone Achieves More. It was exciting to watch this year’s classroom teams being built on the first day. What was established today will set the stage for another successful year of learning and loving at AEEC!”

Dr. Shannon Pignato, principal at Auburn High School, saw the school year as a positive change from the beginning of the pandemic.

“This is the best start of school we have had since 2019!” Pignato wrote. “It feels more like the school we have known and loved, which has me very excited for our school year. Our yearlong theme is ‘All in,’ and we are committed to being all in for all students in every area. Bring on 2022-2023!"

Karen Snyder, principal at Cary Woods Elementary School, was looking forward to spending time with all the “amazing little humans” at her school on the first day of class.

“There is just something so magical about the first day of school at Cary Woods,” Snyder wrote. “It is the purest example of joy. Our faculty and staff are excited about the opportunity to create, wonder, and explore this year. We are lucky to spend our days together with some pretty amazing little humans!”

Ogletree Elementary Principal Caroline Ravile was equally excited to see both returning and new students starting the new year.

“This morning we were excited to welcome more than 500 smiling All-Stars through the doors of Ogletree,” Raville wrote. “It is such a joy to see our returning students who we have missed all summer, and to start getting to know our new students. You can feel the energy buzzing down the halls and in the classrooms. I look forward to watching these children learn and grow and make wonderful memories this year.”

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend Open House and ‘Meet the Teacher’ opportunities at each school,” Chesser said. “In addition, visiting their school’s website and monitoring their email for pertinent information is recommended. Homeroom teacher assignments and school schedules have been distributed to each student whose registration is complete.”