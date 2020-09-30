FBI to unveil new cyber strategy during Auburn University virtual event

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will unveil its new cyber strategy this week during a virtual event hosted by Auburn University’s McCrary Institute.

The FBI's top cyber executives will participate in the event, beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.

FBI Cyber Division Assistant Director Matt Gorham will offer opening remarks on the new strategy, followed by an in-depth panel conversation moderated by McCrary Institute Director Frank Cilluffo and an audience question-and-answer session.

The panel will consist of Gorham; Tonya Ugoretz, FBI deputy assistant director; and Clyde Wallace, FBI deputy assistant director.

As malicious cyber activity threatens the public’s safety and national and economic security, the FBI’s goal is to change the behavior of criminals and nation-states who believe they can compromise U.S. networks, steal financial and intellectual property and put critical infrastructure at risk without facing risk themselves, according to statements by the agency.

Following the event, members of the FBI will host a virtual recruiting event for Auburn University students.