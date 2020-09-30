FBI to unveil new cyber strategy during Auburn University virtual event

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will unveil its new cyber strategy this week during a virtual event hosted by Auburn University’s McCrary Institute.
The FBI's top cyber executives will participate in the event, beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.
FBI Cyber Division Assistant Director Matt Gorham will offer opening remarks on the new strategy, followed by an in-depth panel conversation moderated by McCrary Institute Director Frank Cilluffo and an audience question-and-answer session.
The panel will consist of Gorham; Tonya Ugoretz, FBI deputy assistant director; and Clyde Wallace, FBI deputy assistant director.
Support Local Journalism
As malicious cyber activity threatens the public’s safety and national and economic security, the FBI’s goal is to change the behavior of criminals and nation-states who believe they can compromise U.S. networks, steal financial and intellectual property and put critical infrastructure at risk without facing risk themselves, according to statements by the agency.
Following the event, members of the FBI will host a virtual recruiting event for Auburn University students.
In 2019, the FBI announced a $1 billion investment to build out a second headquarters in Huntsville, a plan that will potentially add thousands of additional jobs to the area’s overall employment.
This is not the first time a top U.S. agency has unveiled its cyber strategy during an Auburn University event. In 2019, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs laid out the agency’s five principles for defending today’s cyber infrastructure and securing cyber tools during a two-day event in Auburn’s Brown-Kopel Engineering Student Achievement Center.
To submit a question during the live event, please comment live on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter. Search with keywords "New FBI cyber strategy, Auburn University."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!