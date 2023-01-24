Federal judge to wait 60 days before ruling in Chambers County high school consolidation case

The Chambers County Board of Education has to wait 60 days before they will know if the federal government will allow them to move forward with building a new consolidated high school in Valley.

Over four days last week, federal judge W. Keith Watkins heard arguments from both United States attorneys and attorneys for the Chambers County School District (CCSD) on the validity of the site selection process for the new high school.

Ultimately Watkins will decide whether the CCSD’s decision to put the school in Valley is permissible or not.

On Friday evening, after the defense rested its case, Watkins said he would allow 60 days before making his ruling. This would give both sides time to go over court transcripts and file their briefs.

While the court proceedings were held in Montgomery Jan. 17-20, they were also live streamed to the Chambers County Courthouse in LaFayette. Multiple residents and members of the LaFayette city government were present at the courthouse to watch the case Friday.

“After hearing everything, I just hope that the judge makes a very well educated decision and not cause any burden on our kids in the city of LaFayette,” said LaFayette City Councilman Toney Thomas after the hearings. “At the end of the day, I just would like to say that we pray that the judge makes the right decision and keep our kids in mind.”

The site selection process for the new Chambers County’s consolidated high school has been a contentious topic between residents in and around LaFayette and Valley for some time. While most residents agree that a consolidated high school is needed, there has also been sharp disagreement on where the school should go.

The site selection process began in 2021. The Chambers County School Board approved the Valley location in a 4-2 vote in October 2022. The Valley location, along with a location in LaFayette were supposed to be the top two spots for the new school.

Many Chambers County residents, however, feel as if LaFayette was never given a fair chance in the decision process.

During Friday’s proceedings, LaFayette City Clerk Louis Davidson was asked to take the stand via Zoom link from the Chambers County Courthouse.

Davidson had said LaFayette has 52 acres of land the new school could go on. He indicated that while the city of LaFayette had sent an offer letter to the CCSD, no one had responded back. He also indicated no one in the city had heard back from any consultants during the selection process. Davidson also said a site selection meeting had also been scheduled to be held at the same time as the LaFayette city council meeting.

Bob Meadows, the CCSD attorney, asked Davidson how the city planned to finance the land for the school. Davidson indicated that that would be up to the mayor and city council, but they would not have to finance it. If they did, they would go through a bank. The cost of the land is around $5,000 per acre.

During the Friday hearing, LaShae Herring, who sits on the Chambers County Board of Education, was also called up as a witness. Herring represents District 3, which includes LaFayette and much of rural Chambers County. Herring voted against the Valley location during the BoE’s October vote.

While on the stand, Herring indicated she voted “no” because there wasn’t as much information given to the board on the LaFayette site as for the Valley site. According to Herring, the Desegregation Advisory Committee (DAC) had also recommended the board wait before voting on a location for the school. Herring said she wanted to put off the vote but chose to vote anyway.

Meadows asked Herring why she didn’t choose to abstain from the vote. She told him abstaining would be the same as voting no.

When Judge Watkins asked Herring if there was any solution that would satisfy the majority, Herring replied: “Not Valley.”

Plans for a new consolidated high school came out federal regulations banning racially identifiable schools.

Chambers County has had issues with racial disparity in its schools for decades. A Feb. 12, 1970, ruling in the Lee v Chambers County Board of Education case cited the school district for operating racially identifiable schools with disparities for minority students.

Another court order in 1993 called for the construction and operation of a single, consolidated high school in the school district. 29 years after that ruling, Watkins seems to be forcing the county’s hand.

“The attorneys, the Board, and the United States face the unenviable and impossible task of trying to please everyone,” Watkins wrote in a July 5 ruling. “But someone has to make a decision — or else this sixty-year-old case would last for another sixty years.”

The two main high schools in Chambers County are LaFayette High and Valley High. While Valley High is a relatively integrated school, LaFayette High is a majority Black school.

“Valley High has about 650 students, and Lafayette High has right at 200,” Chambers County Superintendent Casey Chambley told Opelika-Auburn News last year. “And so LaFayette High, out of the 200 There’s about 170-177 of those are black students. And in Valley it’s about 50/50 [white/black.]”

The city of Valley is 54 percent white and 35 percent Black; The city of LaFayette is 26 percent white and 68 percent Black. However, the population difference between the two schools means Valley actually has more Black students than LaFayette does.

As part of the consolidation plan, Chambers County began closing and merging its middle and elementary schools last year. LaFayette High School will close and merge with Valley High School at the beginning of the next school year.

Students will move to the new consolidated school — wherever its built — once construction is completed.