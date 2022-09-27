First case of monkeypox confirmed at Auburn University

The first reported case of monkeypox at Auburn University was confirmed by a local doctor over the weekend, according to an email sent to the Auburn University students Sunday evening.

The student who tested positive for monkeypox is currently isolated outside of the Auburn area, and close contacts have been identified and notified.

If the university receives any other monkeypox confirmations, close contacts will be notified and given information and instructions.

The CDC states monkeypox is a disease where symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure and last about two to four weeks. The symptoms include a pimple or blister-like rash and flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills and headache. The flu-like symptoms will begin with a rash developing within one to four days.

Monkeypox may spread through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact according to the CDC. This includes but is not limited to direct contact with monkeypox rash, touching objects and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox and contact with respiratory secretions.

The AU Medical Clinic advises anyone who experiences monkeypox symptoms to make an appointment with the clinic or to contact their health provider.

The Alabama Department of Health and AU Medical Clinic will continue to monitor the confirmed case.