Former Auburn University school president Jay Gogue is back at work again, named Friday as interim chancellor at New Mexico State University.

Gogue served as NMSU president from 2000-03 before arriving at Auburn. NMSU announced that the school’s board of regents had agreed to a mutual separation with the school’s former chancellor, Dan Arvizu. Gogue is set to lead the NMSU school system as the university searches for a permanent replacement.

Gogue returns to help NMSU in a bind in much the same way he returned to serve as school president at Auburn for a second stint recently. Gogue worked as president at Auburn from 2007-17, then after the ill-fated tenure of Steven Leath, returned to his role as president from 2019-22.

Between NMSU and Auburn, Gogue worked as the president and chancellor for the University of Houston system from 2003-07.

“Susie and I are pleased to be back at NMSU,” Gogue said in a statement put out by NMSU. “My plan is to hit the ground listening. No two institutions of higher education are the same. Just because something worked at Auburn doesn’t mean it will work at NMSU. In the coming days, I intend to meet with as many people as I can to get a better understanding of our overall landscape.”

New Auburn president Chris Roberts took Gogue’s office last May after Gogue retired.