Gogue Center gets kudos for sustainability

Auburn University has been awarded a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, Gold certification for the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.

“It is extremely gratifying for this project to be recognized with such a prestigious award,” said Simon Yendle, Auburn University architect.

“We are committed to doing our part to create a sustainable campus. All of our capital projects [more than $1 million] aspire to be designed to reach the Silver level, but due to the project team's dedication to exceptional sustainable design and operational efforts, the Gogue Center has been awarded Gold.”

LEED, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, or USGBC, is an international symbol of energy and environmental sustainability.

The certification process strictly grades buildings on a comprehensive range of sustainability standards, from the volume of noise pollution generated by air conditioning systems, to the use of design components to reduce the impact of sunlight entering the building.

Sustainability features for the Gogue Center include:

• Reduced construction waste and pollution;

• Reinforced use of public transportation, bicycles and fuel-efficient vehicles;