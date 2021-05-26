Here's a run-down of some of the on-campus roadwork and building projects at Auburn University this summer

Auburn University is set for another busy summer of construction as students leave campus for the summer.
Seventy-four of Facility Management's 114 campus construction projects are scheduled for completion during the 2021 summer semester, including various classroom lighting upgrades and Jordan-Hare Stadium projects including restroom renovations and Verizon Wireless 4G and 5G upgrades.
Wendy Peacock, director of construction management at Auburn, said many of the projects such as road renovations take advantage of the lack of traffic on campus during the summer.
“That is one thing we do very strategically when we have less traffic on campus,” Peacock said. “We do all the roadwork and as much as we can possibly do during the summer.”
Roads impacted include Lem Morrison Drive for its repaving near fraternity row, intersection improvements of Biggio Drive and West Samford Avenue near the new football performance center, and East Thach Avenue closest to the under-construction Rane Culinary Science Center.
One of the several summer projects on deck is sprucing up the exterior of Langdon Hall.
“If you’ve been on campus before you’ll notice that [Langdon Hall] was kind of looking a little ragged around the edges,” Peacock said. “There were a lot of trim pieces that needed to be replaced, and some just needed to be scraped down and repainted. ... We’re trying to restore the exterior to better conditions.”
Elsewhere on campus, various projects ranging from elevator repairs to carpet replacements upgrades are in the works.
“The project map allows our campus and community to see the magnitude of this summer’s construction workload,” Peacock said. “That includes providing information about what areas are being impacted as well as supporting enhanced coordination between ongoing projects and events.”
Also included in this summer’s construction are ongoing capital projects including the Academic Classroom and Laboratory Complex, Central Dining Hall, Football Performance Center, Chilled Water System Expansion and the Rane Culinary Science Center.
During its annual Student Safety Walk, the Auburn University Student Government Association recommended additional pedestrian lighting on the West Concourse of the Haley Center for improved safety, another project set to occur in the summer semester.
To view the full map, visit Facilities Management’s website at auburn.edu/administration/facilities.