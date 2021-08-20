Here's an in-depth interview with Auburn Junior High's Kim Johnson before she won state teacher of the year

In my biography for my application I even mentioned in my second year working I was asked to do an at-risk reading class, and it scared me because the kids would say, “Why are we in here, why do we have this class?” and kids want to feel important, special and they don’t want you to tell them that they are below a level. It was then when I figured out relationships were the most important because students will not listen or respond to you unless they get you or know you care.

After that, I started reading a lot of professional development, and student-centered learning was a buzzword. Students need options; students need choices. They should have ownership over what they do. And that drove my teaching philosophy. I found that it’s easier when you listen to kids and what they want and what they need – that’s when you can let them have the ownership and that’s when they start trusting you because you’re letting them know that they can lead their learning.

... Conversations are really important when you’re trying to figure out what people need. I always gravitated to the at-risk kids because I feel like some kids come in and they’re so smart, so ready to go, and it doesn’t matter – not to talk about other teachers – but it doesn’t matter who’s in the front of the room, they’re going to get it and learn because they have that inner drive to do it.