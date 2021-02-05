Here's what Provost Bill Hardgrave told the Auburn University Board of Trustees about class schedules during Friday's meeting

During Friday's meeting of the Auburn University Board of Trustees, Provost Bill Hardgrave reported that over 70 percent of classes are meeting in person this semester, with the rest online or mixed with other teaching methods.

Hardgrave said he expected coronavirus to continue to limit how much in-person instruction happens between now and the fall semester, but that summer school enrollments should be helped by the increase in online offerings.

Hardgrave said work has already begun on scheduling for the fall, using fall 2019 numbers (the last semester not affected by coronavirus) as a baseline; however, he was quick to add that he was consulting with Dr. Fred Kam, the university's medical director, and faculty members to adjust those plans as needed.

Kelli Shomaker, Vice President for Business and Finance/CFO for the university, told trustees that overall university revenues are off by $41.9 million since the coronavirus outbreak. She added that money from tuitions has been fairly stable and that research revenues are up over the same period.

Federal CARES Act funding covered money lost from having to issue housing and dining rebates last spring, but Shomaker said the federal money can’t be used on normal operational overhead.