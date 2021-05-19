Here's when and where the Class of 2021 will be celebrated in Lee County

Local high schools are opting to host outdoor stadium graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 after navigating the 2020-2021 school year in a global pandemic.
Here’s when and where Auburn, Opelika and Lee County high schools will celebrate its Class of 2021:
Auburn High School
Location: Duck Samford Stadium, 1840 E Glenn Avenue in Auburn
Time: Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m.
Beauregard High School
Location: Hornet Stadium, 7343 Ala. 51 in Opelika
Time: Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
Beulah High School
Location: Bobcat Stadium, 4848 Lee Road 270 in Valley
Time: Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
Loachapoka High School
Location: Indians Stadium, 685 Lee Road 61 in Auburn
Time: Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
Lee-Scott Academy
Location: Lee-Scott Academy gymnasium, 1601 Academy Drive in Auburn
Time: Thursday, May 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Opelika High School
Location: Bulldog Stadium, 1700 Bulldog Parkway in Opelika
Time: Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m.
Smiths Station High School
Location: Smiths Station Middle School’s Panther Stadium, 1200 County Road 298 in Smiths Station
Time: Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Friday, May 28 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (Central time)
Trinity Christian School
Trinity held its Class of 2021 graduation ceremonies on May 13 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Opelika