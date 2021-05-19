 Skip to main content
Here's when and where the Class of 2021 will be celebrated in Lee County
top story

  • Updated
Opelika High School graduation 2020 (copy)

In this file photo, Raeden Gagliano poses for a photo after graduating from Opelika High School on May 22, 2020. 

 Sara Palczewski/

Local high schools are opting to host outdoor stadium graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 after navigating the 2020-2021 school year in a global pandemic.

For this year’s graduates, though, ceremonies are being held, and normalcy is on the horizon.

Here’s when and where Auburn, Opelika and Lee County high schools will celebrate its Class of 2021:

Auburn High School

Location: Duck Samford Stadium, 1840 E Glenn Avenue in Auburn

Time: Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m.

Beauregard High School

Location: Hornet Stadium, 7343 Ala. 51 in Opelika

Time: Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m.

Beulah High School

Location: Bobcat Stadium, 4848 Lee Road 270 in Valley

Time: Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m.

Loachapoka High School

Location: Indians Stadium, 685 Lee Road 61 in Auburn

Time: Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m.

Lee-Scott Academy

Location: Lee-Scott Academy gymnasium, 1601 Academy Drive in Auburn

Time: Thursday, May 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Opelika High School

Location: Bulldog Stadium, 1700 Bulldog Parkway in Opelika

Time: Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m.

Smiths Station High School

Location: Smiths Station Middle School’s Panther Stadium, 1200 County Road 298 in Smiths Station

Time: Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Friday, May 28 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (Central time)

Trinity Christian School

Trinity held its Class of 2021 graduation ceremonies on May 13 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Opelika

