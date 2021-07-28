Here's why Auburn University decided to offer students vaccination incentives such as drawings for 50 A-zone parking spaces

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To register for the prizes, students must have received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and must provide proof of their vaccination status in order to receive their prizes.

The Auburn University Department of Student Affairs will randomly select winners on a weekly basis and contact them through their student emails over the course of the fall semester. To claim their prizes, students must present their vaccination cards within seven days of when the emails were sent.

“The main reason is to thank our students for what they did last year to keep us here and continue to keep us safe so we can have a true student environment this coming fall with classes and events on campus,” Woodard said. “We just want to thank our students and try to give them a little extra for last year. When other schools were going fully remote, we still had a portion of ours in-person.”

While Woodard said the main motivation behind the vaccine incentive program was to thank students for getting their vaccinations and reward them, another added benefit is to paint a clearer picture of just how many of the students on campus have gotten their vaccines and add to that number through the semester-long incentive program with the hopes that more students will get their shots in order to be eligible to receive prizes.