Here's why Auburn University decided to offer students vaccination incentives such as drawings for 50 A-zone parking spaces

While statewide COVID-19 cases are back on the rise, Auburn University has decided to help encourage vaccinations not through orders or punishments for unvaccinated students, but by rewarding those who are helping make the school a safer place.
“We wanted to make sure to give an incentive for our student population, not to penalize them,” said Bobby Woodard, Auburn's senior vice president of student affairs. “[Vaccinations] aren’t mandated, but our students really stepped up last year and did what we asked them to do.”
After Auburn students were met with mask mandates, social distancing and virtual classes last year, Woodard said the university began looking at ways to reward them and continue to encourage them to follow healthy behaviors, so they set up a meeting with other students for feedback on how to accomplish it.
“We got a group of students together and they came up with some ideas for incentives, so at that point we asked for funding,” Woodard said.
With student feedback, the university was able to come up with a list of prizes for vaccinated students to win through an online raffle of sorts, including 50 sets of 25 meal swipes for Central Dining or Tiger Zone, two unlimited meal plans, 10 $1,000 scholarships and 50 different A-zone parking passes.
“When we mentioned A-zone parking, that was the most popular one, and we worked really hard to try to make that one of our largest pools [of prizes] that people could win,” Woodard said. “People love parking, and we wanted to make sure they’d have it.”
To register for the prizes, students must have received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and must provide proof of their vaccination status in order to receive their prizes.
The Auburn University Department of Student Affairs will randomly select winners on a weekly basis and contact them through their student emails over the course of the fall semester. To claim their prizes, students must present their vaccination cards within seven days of when the emails were sent.
“The main reason is to thank our students for what they did last year to keep us here and continue to keep us safe so we can have a true student environment this coming fall with classes and events on campus,” Woodard said. “We just want to thank our students and try to give them a little extra for last year. When other schools were going fully remote, we still had a portion of ours in-person.”
While Woodard said the main motivation behind the vaccine incentive program was to thank students for getting their vaccinations and reward them, another added benefit is to paint a clearer picture of just how many of the students on campus have gotten their vaccines and add to that number through the semester-long incentive program with the hopes that more students will get their shots in order to be eligible to receive prizes.
“We don’t ask them whether they’re vaccinated or not, but we do know how many students have come through a medical clinic here on campus and have taken a vaccine or have had the virus,” Woodard said. “We have an idea, but there’s no real way of knowing because people could’ve gotten vaccinated back home, here locally at CVS, but we don’t know who they are. … The vaccine program here is not only to increase the number of our students who’ve gotten vaccinated, but also to give us an idea of who has gotten vaccinated.”