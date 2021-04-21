Here's why it was fitting that Auburn renamed Eagle Hall after its first Black student to receive a degree

Josetta Brittain Matthews, the first Black student to receive a degree from Auburn University, was immortalized Wednesday when her name was formally affixed to the campus dormitory that houses Honors College students.

Josetta Brittain Matthews Hall – formerly known as Eagle Hall – was formally unveiled in a ceremony at which university officials, Matthews’ family and friends joined together in the Village to honor the late professor.

It was the second time in a week that a Black woman was recognized for her contributions to Auburn University. The former Tiger Hall, also in the Village, was renamed Bessie Mae Holloway Hall last week, in honor of the the school’s first African American Board of Trustees member.

Those moves were spearheaded by a specially-appointed task force made up of Auburn trustees. It was formed last summer to investigate how the university could better honor the historical contribution of women and people of color and remove some of the stigma around buildings and sites named for supporters of Jim Crow and the Confederacy.

Matthews, who passed away in 2019, did her undergraduate work at Indiana University in the early 60s, before coming to Auburn and earning a master’s degree in education in 1966. She returned later to work on her education doctorate, which she earned in 1975.