Hey, Auburn fans! Learn about eagles and other raptors on every Friday before a home game

The Auburn University Southeastern Raptor Center will bring back its Football, Fans and Feathers educational series this year to take place every Friday prior to home football games, an announcement from the university said Tuesday.

The raptor center will present seven shows to its guests, who will be able to see up-close views of the center’s birds of prey and learn more about their lives and ecological purposes.

Each show will feature about 10 raptors, including hawks, eagles and other birds of prey, with each show featuring a different selection of birds, according to the university.

The showings will be held Sept. 3, 10 and 24; Oct. 8 and 29; and Nov. 12 and 26. All shows will be at 4 p.m. at the Edgar B. Carter Educational Amphitheater at 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive off Shug Jordan Parkway.

Tickets for the hour-long shows are available for $8 per person and can be purchased in advance online at www.aub.ie/fff. Children ages 3 and below are admitted for free, the university said.