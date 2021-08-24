 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hey, Auburn fans! Learn about eagles and other raptors on every Friday before a home game
0 Comments

Hey, Auburn fans! Learn about eagles and other raptors on every Friday before a home game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Southeastern Raptor Center.jpeg

Auburn’s Southeastern Raptor Center will hold its Football, Fans and Feathers shows at the Edgar B. Carter Educational Amphitheater on Fridays before home football games.

 Auburn University

The Auburn University Southeastern Raptor Center will bring back its Football, Fans and Feathers educational series this year to take place every Friday prior to home football games, an announcement from the university said Tuesday.

The raptor center will present seven shows to its guests, who will be able to see up-close views of the center’s birds of prey and learn more about their lives and ecological purposes.

Each show will feature about 10 raptors, including hawks, eagles and other birds of prey, with each show featuring a different selection of birds, according to the university.

The showings will be held Sept. 3, 10 and 24; Oct. 8 and 29; and Nov. 12 and 26. All shows will be at 4 p.m. at the Edgar B. Carter Educational Amphitheater at 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive off Shug Jordan Parkway.

Tickets for the hour-long shows are available for $8 per person and can be purchased in advance online at www.aub.ie/fff. Children ages 3 and below are admitted for free, the university said.

Gates for the shows will open one hour prior to the start of the presentations, and seating will be first-come, first-served. While concessions will not be sold at the events, guests are free to bring their own food, drinks and chairs to the open-air amphitheater.

Hiking is not only great exercise, it can also improve your mood and overall health.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert