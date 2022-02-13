In replacing Hardgrave, Auburn will begin with an interim provost, and three AU leaders vie for job

Nathan said getting “more” to her means having to “ask questions,” and she cited a host of positions she holds within Auburn University in addition to her job as dean, including serving on the Presidential Task Force for Opportunity and Equity and collaborating with other deans in the Auburn Research and Technology Foundation.

Newschwander remarked on his school’s swiftness in transitioning online during the onset of the pandemic and how that period has prepared him for the interim provost role by being able to adjust his priorities in a short time.

“Just like many other people, we had to respond to COVID in ways that were unexpected,” he said. “We were here on Thursday and we were told we were going to be remote on Monday. We brought together groups in the school to look at the implications of that and ... to make sure our students got what they needed.”