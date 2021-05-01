'It is really just so nice of Auburn to put this on for us': AU grads celebrate ceremony's return to Jordan-Hare

T.J. Annerino, who earned a political science degree with minors in sociology and communications, says she’s thankful to be able to celebrate this moment.

“It’s really incredible just after everything we’ve been through this year with the pandemic, and then college is hard in general,” Annerino said, moments before walking across the stage. “Even being able to have a celebration is so important and special, and just seeing how many people made the sacrifices to travel all this way despite what’s going on.”

“It is really just so nice of Auburn to put this on for us,” Annerino added.

The university required graduates to wear face coverings while inside the Harbert Recruiting Center before the soon-to-be alumni waited in socially-distanced bleachers for their college or school’s ceremony.

Thousands of unlimited guests filled both the undergraduate section of Jordan-Hare and Pat Dye field. Many guests clumped around the orange parameters surrounding the ceremony stage, pointing cameras at the line of students to catch their graduate’s moment.