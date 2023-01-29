'It truly speaks to the level of support we receive here': EAGLES students recognized at AU basketball game

The lights of Neville Arena dimmed as the crowd hushed, and with hands over hearts, a single spotlight shined onto an individual standing in the middle of the court on the AU logo.

Surrounded by basketball fans for Wednesday night’s game, Wainwright Hood became the first student in the EAGLES program to perform the Star-Spangled Banner as a solo at an Auburn University sporting event.

“I was very happy and proud of myself. I did not get nervous,” said Hood.

Hood has always loved music. Not only does he work at Spicer’s Music, but he also has years of experience performing with his high school choir and the Auburn University Men’s Choir.

Though he’s sung the Star-Spangled Banner with other choirs, this was the first time performing the national anthem as a solo. To prepare for the big evening, Hood practiced before the game with the director of choral activities, William Powell.

“He didn’t do well compared to someone with a disability. He did well compared to professionals,” said EAGLES program director, Betty Patten.

Hood plans to travel with the AU Men’s Choir to London this summer to continue performing with the group.

EAGLES students Grace Davis and Kendall Royal were also included in Wednesday’s game and performed with the Tiger Paws.

According to Patten, Davis was a varsity cheerleader in high school and regularly performs with her sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi, in Greek Sing, and Royal has danced competitively for years.

“Grace and Kendall definitely had the talent prior to joining the Tiger Paws, they just had to learn the routine,” said Patten.

The girls joined the dance team in their 6:15 a.m. practices and hustled to learn the moves before performing on the basketball court.

Before the game and performances, the EAGLES program, was recognized before the crowd on the court.

The Education to Accomplish Growth in Life Experiences for Success (EAGLES) program and is designed to give students with intellectual disabilities a complete two-to-four-year on-campus experience at Auburn University.

There are currently 24 EAGLES students taking part in the two-year and four-year programs.

“It was important for the EAGLES students to see how valued and celebrated they are within the Auburn Family. It truly speaks to the level of support we receive here,” said Patten. “It represents the diversity and inclusion are celebrated, not siloed here at Auburn.”

Hood added he wants to sing again because he liked all the applause he got following his performance. Patten said we should be on the lookout for more collaborations in the future.