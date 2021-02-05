It's elementary: Teacher shortage growing because college students aren't studying education

“All the things we’re doing that we can control, they’re satisfied with,” Neighbors said of candidates.

While Lee County Schools Superintendent James McCoy said the coronavirus has affected the number of substitute teachers available this past year, his schools have been struggling with a teacher shortage since he started his job, and they’ve had to adjust their operations.

“I started in 2013, and [there] was a teacher shortage then,” McCoy said. “We have had to change schedules, course offerings and hire individuals without professional educator certificates to meet the needs of the students in Lee County.”

McCoy said he believes several steps could help encourage college students to go down the education career path, including tuition incentives to make education careers more appealing, student loan forgiveness to encourage them to stay in education-related fields longer, and certificate options for second-career educators.

Until those solutions are presented, McCoy said he and his staff will continue working with their second-career teachers and helping their school administrators create a culture that increases teacher retention rates.

Some education officials feel the problem will only worsen over time without a clear solution to the shortage.

“We can’t just continue to watch the numbers go down,” OCS Board Member Chuck Beams said. “And the things we do today aren’t going to fix it tomorrow; they’re going to fix it five years down the road.”

